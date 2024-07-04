China's Service Trade Surges In Jan-May With Tourism Boom
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 02:50 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) China's service trade continued to experience rapid growth in the first five months of 2024, with value up 16 percent year on year, with stellar growth in travel services, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.
The total value of service imports and exports reached 3.02 trillion Yuan (about 415.6 billion U.S. Dollars).
Exports amounted to about 1.22 trillion yuan, up 11 percent, while imports stood at 1.8 trillion yuan, with a robust growth of 19.6 percent. This resulted in a service trade deficit of about 580 billion yuan.
Maintaining a high growth rate, travel services imports and exports totaled 819.72 billion yuan, a 48.4 percent increase, making it the largest sector in service trade.
The knowledge-intensive service trade continued to expand, with a total of 1.19 trillion yuan in imports and exports, a 6 percent increase.
Within this sector, exports of knowledge-intensive services reached 675.31 billion yuan, growing by 2.8 percent. There was particularly strong growth in the areas of intellectual property rights fees and personal cultural and entertainment services, with increases of 17.8 percent and 15.5 percent, respectively.
Imports of knowledge-intensive services were 514.58 billion yuan, growing by 10.4 percent, with personal cultural and entertainment services and other business services seeing the fastest growth, at 49.4 percent and 17.2 percent, respectively.
Recent Stories
LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s brother
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes
More Stories From Business
-
Australia posts int'l trade surplus of $3.9B in May5 minutes ago
-
DQCB forwards 12 cases against quacks to drug court1 hour ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 20246 hours ago
-
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank15 hours ago
-
EU gives conditional nod to Lufthansa's proposed ITA Airways stake17 hours ago
-
European stocks advance on French election hopes18 hours ago
-
Ch. Shafay inaugurates exhibition at UMT17 hours ago
-
Call to review agreements with IPPs17 hours ago
-
ICCI commends initiative to appoint prominent businessmen as honorary ambassadors19 hours ago
-
Various areas mostly in KP suitable for tea cultivation: FAO19 hours ago