China's Service Trade Up 21.9 Pct In Jan.-April

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2022 | 12:19 PM

China's service trade rose 21.9 percent year on year to reach 1.9 trillion yuan (about 286.4 billion U.S. dollars) in the first four months of the year, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed on Tuesday

China's service trade rose 21.9 percent year on year to reach 1.9 trillion Yuan (about 286.4 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first four months of the year, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed on Tuesday.

Of the total, service exports totalled about 933.3 billion yuan, up 25.1 percent year on year, and service imports expanded 19.1 percent from a year ago to 974.2 billion yuan.

In April alone, service trade value stood at 450.2 billion yuan, up 10.8 percent year on year.

