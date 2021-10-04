China's service trade went up 9.4 percent year on year to top 3.27 trillion yuan (about 504.21 billion U.S. dollars) in the first eight months of the year, the Ministry of Commerce said on Sunday

BEIJING, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :China's service trade went up 9.4 percent year on year to top 3.27 trillion Yuan (about 504.21 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first eight months of the year, the Ministry of Commerce said on Sunday.

Of the total, service exports reached approximately 1.55 trillion yuan, up 25.3 percent year on year, and service imports stood at 1.72 trillion yuan, down 1.8 percent year on year.

Compared with the same period in 2019, however, service trade dropped 8.4 percent, with service exports up 22.6 percent and service imports down 25.4 percent.