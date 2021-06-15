UrduPoint.com
China's SF Airlines Expands Fleet To 66 Freighters

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 12:38 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :SF Airlines, China's largest air cargo carrier, has seen its fleet continue to expand, with the latest count at 66 all-cargo freighters, according to the cargo airline on Tuesday.

The airline on Monday welcomed a B767-300BCF all-cargo freighter, the 66th aircraft to join the fleet, said SF Airlines, noting that the addition came amid the summer air logistics peak.

The B767-300BCF long-range widebody freighter will support SF Airlines in expanding its global network, and will enhance the company's express delivery capacity and performance during peak seasons.

It is the fifth all-cargo freighter that SF Airlines has put into operation in 2021.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, SF Airlines is the aviation branch of China's delivery giant SF Express. Committed to optimizing its capacity and improving its fleet composition, the cargo airline has expanded its global network to 81 destinations at home and abroad.

China's international air cargo transport capacity has been sustained by the effective green channel measures adopted during the pandemic. The sector has contributed to the transport of vital supplies and the stability of global supply chains.

