(@FahadShabbir)

XI'AN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) A total of 408 new foreign-funded enterprises were registered in northwest China's Shaanxi Province in 2023, marking a record high over the past two decades, with a year-on-year increase of 29.9 percent, according to the province's commerce department.

Among these enterprises, 336 foreign-invested companies were added to the tertiary industry last year, with a yearly growth of 26.8 percent. New firms in the high-tech service industry rose 61.3 percent year on year to 129, according to the commerce department.

The province's actual utilization of foreign investment increased by 3.7 percent last year totaling 9.99 billion Yuan (about 1.41 billion U.S. Dollars).