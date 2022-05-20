UrduPoint.com

China's Shandong Sees Trade Growth With RCEP Members

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 04:06 PM

China's Shandong sees trade growth with RCEP members

East China's Shandong Province reported its trade with members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) neared 357.4 billion yuan (about 53.1 billion U.S. dollars) from January to April, an increase of 19.9 percent year on year

JINAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :East China's Shandong Province reported its trade with members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) neared 357.4 billion Yuan (about 53.1 billion U.S. Dollars) from January to April, an increase of 19.9 percent year on year.

The figure accounted for 36.9 percent of the province's total imports and exports.

"More than 100 import enterprises have seen nearly 51 million yuan in tariff concessions during customs clearance at Qingdao Customs in the first four months of the year," said Bi Haijun, an official of the customs of Qingdao, an important coastal city and international port city.

"Since the RCEP agreement took effect, the tariff rate of alloy steel plates we imported has declined from 3 percent to zero, with a total tariff concession of over 300,000 yuan, which has greatly reduced our production and operation costs," said Qu Xiaoqun, business manager of Yantai Tiezhongbao Steel Processing Co.

, Ltd., a marine engineering platform equipment manufacturer which imports alloy steel plates from Japan.

Qu said that the company benefits from the RCEP agreement and other supportive policies, and domestic trade orders of the company are expected to increase dramatically this year and alloy steel imports from Japan will increase by about 70 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Import Business China Company Yantai Qingdao Japan January April From Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Lavrov Says Discussed Supply of Oil, Wheat and Fer ..

Lavrov Says Discussed Supply of Oil, Wheat and Fertilizers With Foreign Minister ..

5 minutes ago
 ECP accepts disqualification reference against 25 ..

ECP accepts disqualification reference against 25 dissident PTI MPAs

7 minutes ago
 Hands-on learning on ‘Dairy Laboratory Analysis ..

Hands-on learning on ‘Dairy Laboratory Analysis Skills’ & ‘Entrepreneurshi ..

14 minutes ago
 5-Days training on “In-service Competency Enhanc ..

14 minutes ago
 LHC seeks reply on petition against Hamza's appoin ..

LHC seeks reply on petition against Hamza's appointment as Punjab CM

32 minutes ago
 Infinix all geared up to take the lead with all ne ..

Infinix all geared up to take the lead with all new NOTE 12 series!

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.