UrduPoint.com

China's Shanxi Posts Robust Foreign Trade

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 02:44 PM

China's Shanxi posts robust foreign trade

China's Shanxi Province saw its foreign trade volume reach 204.1 billion yuan (about 32 billion U.S. dollars) from January to November this year, up 58.1 percent year on year, according to local customs

TAIYUAN, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) APP):China's Shanxi Province saw its foreign trade volume reach 204.1 billion Yuan (about 32 billion U.S. Dollars) from January to November this year, up 58.1 percent year on year, according to local customs.

Its exports increased 63.8 percent year on year to 124.7 billion yuan while imports climbed 49.8 percent to 79.4 billion yuan during the period, according to customs authorities in the provincial capital Taiyuan.

Foreign-funded enterprises of the province contributed nearly half of the foreign trade, realizing a total trade volume of nearly 99 billion yuan, up 26.4 percent year on year. Notably, the private sector posted a staggering foreign trade growth of 170.

5 percent year on year to 71.8 billion yuan during the period, according to the customs data.

The United States, Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are the largest three trade partners of the province, with trade values reaching 37.1 billion yuan, 23.3 billion yuan and 22.1 billion yuan, respectively.

From January to November, Shanxi exported over 5.7 billion yuan of integrated circuit products, an increase of 781.7 percent year on year. The exported coke and coal grew by 96.8 percent and 51.3 percent year on year to 167,000 tonnes and 241,000 tonnes, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Taiyuan Japan United States January November From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 PAC examines highlighted audit pas of NHA

PAC examines highlighted audit pas of NHA

2 minutes ago
 Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures close higher

2 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

2 minutes ago
 Philippines reports 168 new COVID-19 cases, lowest ..

Philippines reports 168 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since May 2020

7 minutes ago
 ChiNext Index opens lower Tuesday

ChiNext Index opens lower Tuesday

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.