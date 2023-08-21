TAIYUAN, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :China's coal-rich province of Shanxi saw its raw coal output surpass 787 million tonnes in the first seven months of this year amid efforts to increase production to ensure supply, local authorities said on Monday.

The coal output in Shanxi, the country's largest coal-producing region, accounted for about 29.5 percent of China's total during the January-July period, according to the provincial statistics bureau.

To ensure China's energy supply, Shanxi has increased its coal production, with about 2 million tonnes of coal transported to locations across the country every day.

The province has set a coal production target of nearly 1.37 billion tonnes for 2023.