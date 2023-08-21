Open Menu

China's Shanxi Produces 787 Mln Tonnes Of Raw Coal In Jan.-July

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2023 | 11:30 AM

China's Shanxi produces 787 mln tonnes of raw coal in Jan.-July

TAIYUAN, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :China's coal-rich province of Shanxi saw its raw coal output surpass 787 million tonnes in the first seven months of this year amid efforts to increase production to ensure supply, local authorities said on Monday.

The coal output in Shanxi, the country's largest coal-producing region, accounted for about 29.5 percent of China's total during the January-July period, according to the provincial statistics bureau.

To ensure China's energy supply, Shanxi has increased its coal production, with about 2 million tonnes of coal transported to locations across the country every day.

The province has set a coal production target of nearly 1.37 billion tonnes for 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Billion Million

Recent Stories

President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospi ..

President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospital, a contribution from Fatim ..

37 minutes ago
 Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for it ..

Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for its humanitarian support in La D ..

37 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by B ..

Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by Balochistan

50 minutes ago
 China vows to fully materialize potential of Khunj ..

China vows to fully materialize potential of Khunjrab-Sost-Kashgar border market ..

54 minutes ago
 Perpetrators of Jaranwala incident to be brought t ..

Perpetrators of Jaranwala incident to be brought to justice: FO

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 August 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

12 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

12 hours ago
 RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

12 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business