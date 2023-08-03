Open Menu

China's Shanxi Sees Record Coal-bed Methane Output In H1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2023 | 01:50 PM

China's Shanxi sees record coal-bed methane output in H1

TAIYUAN, Aug. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :North China's coal-rich province of Shanxi saw its output of coal-bed methane reach a record high of 5.24 billion cubic meters in the first half of the year.

In June, 880 million cubic meters of coal-bed methane were exploited, accounting for around 81.5 percent of the national total during the same period, according to data released by the provincial statistics bureau on Thursday.

Coal-bed methane is an unconventional natural gas primarily composed of methane and produced from coal seams.

Its extraction is of great significance in reducing coal mine gas explosion accidents, expanding the supply of natural gas and mitigating environmental pollution.

As a major coal producer and home to abundant coal-bed methane resources, Shanxi has discovered geological reserves of coal-bed methane amounting to 660.13 billion cubic meters as of the end of 2020, accounting for 90.94 percent of the national total.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Same June Gas 2020 From Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,00 ..

PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,000 mark after six years

2 minutes ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

43 minutes ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

2 hours ago
 Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

2 hours ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

12 hours ago
 UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

13 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI c ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt ..

14 hours ago
 Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hun ..

Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hunter Biden Constitute Abuse of ..

14 hours ago
 UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality ..

UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality education at university

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business