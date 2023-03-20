UrduPoint.com

China's Shenyang Opens New Freight Route For RCEP Countries

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2023 | 01:40 PM

China's Shenyang opens new freight route for RCEP countries

SHENYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :A train carrying cargo containers from Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) member countries, including Laos, Vietnam and Japan, departed from the Chengtong Trade Port Free Trade Zone in Shenbei New District, Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Saturday morning.

The train marks the opening of a new international freight route for RCEP member countries through Shenyang to Europe via entrepot trade.

With rich rail resources, the Chengtong Trade Port connects different logistics routes, such as China-Europe freight trains and the China-Laos Railway, which facilitates the collection and transportation of general trade goods, cross-border e-commerce goods, transit goods, and bonded goods at the same venue.

Shenbei New District plans to construct a 20,000-square-meter RCEP enterprise service center, expanding its focus from a single logistics channel to a comprehensive industrial layout and supply chain, according to local authorities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe China Same Enterprise Japan Laos Vietnam From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Maritime launches online booking platfor ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime launches online booking platform for Public Water Transport

26 minutes ago
 ‘Khalifa University Science and Technology Revie ..

‘Khalifa University Science and Technology Review’ magazine to spotlight adv ..

27 minutes ago
 Al Qassimi Hospital trains foreign doctors on impl ..

Al Qassimi Hospital trains foreign doctors on implanting pacemakers

41 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler issues Law to establish world&#039;s fir ..

RAK Ruler issues Law to establish world&#039;s first free zone dedicated to digi ..

42 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day

57 minutes ago
 IMF rejects claims of putting strings on Pakistan ..

IMF rejects claims of putting strings on Pakistan Nuclear for loan program

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.