Open Menu

China's Ship Exports Soar In First Two Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2024 | 01:10 PM

China's ship exports soar in first two months

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) China's exports of ships jumped during the first two months of 2024, both in terms of volume and value, official data has shown.

China exported a total of 937 ships from January to February, up 59.9 percent year on year, according to the General Administration of Customs.

The export value soared 180.

6 percent from a year ago to 48.25 billion Yuan (about 6.8 billion U.S. Dollars) during the two months.

China's shipbuilding industry has expanded in recent years. The three major indicators of the industry -- output, new orders and orders on hand -- secured the top position in the global shipbuilding market for the 14th straight year in 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in January.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Exports China January February Market From Industry Top Billion

Recent Stories

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at ..

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

1 hour ago
 Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate ..

Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day

1 hour ago
 No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Av ..

Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

4 hours ago
 PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

15 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection commi ..

Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee

15 hours ago
 Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in ..

Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas

15 hours ago
 Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

15 hours ago
 Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ..

Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business