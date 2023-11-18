Open Menu

China's Shipbuilding Sector Maintains Robust Expansion

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2023 | 11:30 AM

China's shipbuilding sector maintains robust expansion

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) China has maintained its top position in the global shipbuilding market in the first 10 months of 2023, with strong growth in both output and new orders, industry data showed.

The country's shipbuilding output climbed 12 percent year on year to 34.56 million deadweight tonnes (dwt) during the January-October period, accounting for 49.7 percent of the world's total, according to data from the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry.

New orders surged 63.3 percent year on year to 61.

06 million dwt, taking up 67 percent of the world's total during the period, according to figures from the association.

The volume of orders on hand for the industry stood at 133.82 million dwt as of the end of October, up 28.1 percent from one year earlier and accounting for 54.4 percent of the world's total.

The country's shipbuilders exported a combined 21.14 billion U.S. Dollars worth of ships in the first 10 months, up 21 percent from the same period last year, according to the association.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Same October Market From Industry Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

13 minutes ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Investigation underway through NADRA to trace ghos ..

Investigation underway through NADRA to trace ghost employees: Mubeen Jumani

12 hours ago
 NCSW to host National Women Trade Fair on Dec 11

NCSW to host National Women Trade Fair on Dec 11

12 hours ago
Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph as Djokovic ..

Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph as Djokovic awaits in semis

12 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets US ambassador to EU in Brussels

Pak envoy meets US ambassador to EU in Brussels

12 hours ago
 People to vote for PML-N to complete many developm ..

People to vote for PML-N to complete many development Engineer Khurram Dastagir ..

12 hours ago
 Stocks struggle to end week on high note

Stocks struggle to end week on high note

12 hours ago
 BHC declares former MPA’s disqualification null ..

BHC declares former MPA’s disqualification null and void

12 hours ago
 KP CM inspects services delivery outlets in Swabi ..

KP CM inspects services delivery outlets in Swabi district

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business