China's Smart Robot Industry Sees Robust Growth In 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 12:20 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) By the end of 2024, the number of enterprises in the smart robot industry in China had reached 451,700, with a total registered capital of 6.44 trillion Yuan (about 880 billion U.S. Dollars), according to the State Administration for Market Regulation.
The number of such enterprises grew by 19.39 percent compared to the end of 2023, demonstrating a steady upward trend in the industry's development in China.
Nearly 80 percent of these enterprises were concentrated in three sectors, namely scientific research and technical services; information transmission, software and information technology services; and wholesale and retail, the administration said.
The eastern region of the country, with its distinct geographical advantages, robust research and development strength, and well-established industrial ecosystem, has become a hub hosting about two-thirds of smart robot industry enterprises in China.
The number of such enterprises in China's central and northwestern regions account for 15.33 percent and 14.97 percent of the total, respectively.
Recent Stories
Dry, cold weather to persist in most parts of Punjab including Lahore
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss Health Authority policy Thursday
South Africa lose first wicket at 37 runs against New Zealand
World Governments Summit 2025: Ninth Arab Fiscal Forum kicks off
China's smart robotics companies surpass 450,000
Japan logs record $193 billion current account surplus in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed honours Shams Arabic Content Award winners
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race at Al ..
Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid crowns winners of Mohammed Bin Rashi ..
AMAN Dialogue 2025 Kicks Off in Karachi, Focuses on Maritime Security and Blue E ..
More Stories From Business
-
China's smart robot industry sees robust growth in 20246 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal reaches Belarus to strengthen trade, economic relatios26 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1707 against USD Monday2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 20253 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 20254 hours ago
-
Pakistani handmade carpets demand increasing in world: PCMEA13 hours ago
-
Sialkot -- country's hub for export-oriented industries22 hours ago
-
Finance Minister, UK’s Undersecretary discuss matters of bilateral interest1 day ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 20251 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 20251 day ago
-
"Made in Pakistan” exhibition concludes on Saturday in Jeddah2 days ago