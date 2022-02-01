UrduPoint.com

China's Smartphone Shipment Grows 1.1 Pct In 2021

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 01:53 PM

China's smartphone shipment grows 1.1 pct in 2021

Shipment in China's smartphone market rose 1.1 percent year on year to 329 million units in 2021, according to an industrial report published by global market research firm International Data Corporation

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Shipment in China's smartphone market rose 1.1 percent year on year to 329 million units in 2021, according to an industrial report published by global market research firm International Data Corporation.

The Chinese market saw significant shipment growth in the first quarter last year amid high industry expectations, a stable epidemic situation and policies to stimulate consumer demand, the report said.

Shipments in the second and the third quarters shrank due to falling consumer demand and supply shortage of some products, among others. The decline narrowed in the fourth quarter, driven by new product launches in December, according to the report.

In the fourth quarter of last year alone, China's market recorded 83.4 million units of shipment, down 3.5 percent year on year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage China December Market Industry Million

Recent Stories

China Poses Greatest Threat to US Economic Securit ..

China Poses Greatest Threat to US Economic Security, Innovation - FBI Director

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministeri ..

Pakistan to host 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Conference: Usman Dar

2 minutes ago
 Senior Lawyer dies in sukkur

Senior Lawyer dies in sukkur

2 minutes ago
 Senate told legal aid, justice authority establish ..

Senate told legal aid, justice authority established to provide help to poor

51 minutes ago
 Lavrov Asks NATO Counterparts How Alliance Underst ..

Lavrov Asks NATO Counterparts How Alliance Understands Security Indivisibility - ..

2 minutes ago
 Minsk Says Nothing Threatens Diplomats From US, Ot ..

Minsk Says Nothing Threatens Diplomats From US, Other Nations in Belarus

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>