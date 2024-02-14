China's SMEs Report Better Performance In January
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2024 | 11:30 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) China's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) reported an improvement in business performance in January, an industry index showed Wednesday.
The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Index, based on a survey of 3,000 SMEs from eight major industries, came in at 89.2 last month, up from 89 in the previous month and higher than the reading of a year earlier, according to the China Association of Small and Medium Enterprises.
The increase was a result of accelerated production at the beginning of the year and warming consumer demand ahead of the Spring Festival, the association said in a report.
Stepped up pro-growth policies have bolstered companies' confidence in the future, it said.
The sub-index measuring SMEs' confidence in the macroeconomy stood at 98.8, up from 98.5 in the previous month.
Recovering domestic demand ahead of the festival helped increase the sub-index for market vitality to 81.2 from 80.8 a month earlier, according to the report.
Despite improved market demand and sales, SMEs continue to face high costs, the report noted.
The index contains multiple sub-indexes to gauge the performances and expectations of SMEs. A reading above 100 reflects an upward trend in business, while a reading below 100 indicates dented vitality.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024
Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU
Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives
Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief
More Stories From Business
-
Exchange rates for currency notes1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates1 hour ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 20243 hours ago
-
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation12 hours ago
-
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives12 hours ago
-
Awareness session on opportunities for growing companies held13 hours ago
-
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) , ACCA to set-up Tax Clinic13 hours ago
-
ECC approves Rs.7.4 bln ‘Ramzan Relief Package’; tariff rationalization14 hours ago
-
SBP revokes three exchange companies’ licenses15 hours ago
-
ICCI to collaborate with IPO to create awareness among business community about IPRs15 hours ago
-
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation15 hours ago