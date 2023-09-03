Open Menu

China's Software Sector Logs Rapid Growth In January-July

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2023 | 12:00 PM

China's software sector logs rapid growth in January-July

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :China's software and information technology service industry maintained double-digit growth in revenue and profits in the first seven months of the year, official data showed.

Profits of the sector reached 737.4 billion Yuan (about 102.72 billion U.S. Dollars) during the period, up 13.

4 percent from the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The combined revenue of this sector came in at 6.46 trillion yuan in the period, surging 13.6 percent year on year.

Specifically, the revenue of cloud computing and big data services soared 16.2 percent year on year to 640.9 billion yuan, and that of e-commerce platforms' information and technology services went up 7.7 percent year on year to 570.7 billion yuan in the same period.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Same From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

10 hours ago
 UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders &amp; Juniors for 4th ..

12 hours ago
 Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore ci ..

Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore city

12 hours ago
 IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period fo ..

IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period for delimitation

12 hours ago
CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements ..

CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements

12 hours ago
 China Commits to Innovation-Driven Development

China Commits to Innovation-Driven Development

13 hours ago
 Motorcycling: Catalunya MotoGP sprint results

Motorcycling: Catalunya MotoGP sprint results

13 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Flotilla visits Iraq during overseas ..

Pakistan Navy Flotilla visits Iraq during overseas deployment

13 hours ago
 Former CM Sindh says PPP will tackle economic situ ..

Former CM Sindh says PPP will tackle economic situation if succeeded

13 hours ago
 Cars snatched from Karachi recovered in Hyderabad

Cars snatched from Karachi recovered in Hyderabad

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business