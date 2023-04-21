UrduPoint.com

China's Stock Connect To See More Trading Days Starting Next Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2023 | 05:10 PM

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Enhancements to the trading calendars for China's Stock Connect program will take effect starting next Monday, bringing more trading opportunities to investors.

The adjustment will allow stock connect investors to trade on all days when both the mainland and Hong Kong markets are open, effectively helping investors better manage their risks, according to a previous filing by the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX).

The first additional trading day for northbound trading, which allows overseas investors to access stock markets on the mainland, will be May 25, followed by two additional northbound trading days on October 20 and December 22 for the year, according to the HKEX.

The first additional trading days for southbound trading, which enables mainland investors to access Hong Kong's stock market, will be April 27 and April 28.

Earlier this year, the China Securities Regulatory Commission and Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission approved the adjustments to the trading Calendar, a move hailed by global investors as further improvements to cross-border market accessibility.

