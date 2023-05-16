(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :China's surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.2 percent in April this year, down 0.1 percentage points from March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Tuesday.

The rate among those aged between 25 and 59, the majority of the labor market, stood at 4.2 percent in April, down from 4.3 percent in March, according to the NBS.

The surveyed unemployment rate in 31 major cities came in at 5.5 percent in April, unchanged from March, the data revealed.

"China's job market has improved since the beginning of the year as policy measures to stabilize employment gradually take effect," NBS spokesperson Fu Linghui told a press conference.

But pressure still remains, Fu added, citing the record number of college graduates this year and the high unemployment rate among youths aged between 16 and 24.

Targeted and specific measures will be rolled out in the future to boost employment for youths, and their employment levels will gradually improve as the economy will continue to recover, he said.

The surveyed urban unemployment rate is calculated based on the number of unemployed people who have participated in the employment survey in urban areas, including migrant workers in cities.