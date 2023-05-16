UrduPoint.com

China's Surveyed Urban Unemployment Rate At 5.2 Pct In April

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2023 | 01:10 PM

China's surveyed urban unemployment rate at 5.2 pct in April

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :China's surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.2 percent in April this year, down 0.1 percentage points from March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Tuesday.

The rate among those aged between 25 and 59, the majority of the labor market, stood at 4.2 percent in April, down from 4.3 percent in March, according to the NBS.

The surveyed unemployment rate in 31 major cities came in at 5.5 percent in April, unchanged from March, the data revealed.

"China's job market has improved since the beginning of the year as policy measures to stabilize employment gradually take effect," NBS spokesperson Fu Linghui told a press conference.

But pressure still remains, Fu added, citing the record number of college graduates this year and the high unemployment rate among youths aged between 16 and 24.

Targeted and specific measures will be rolled out in the future to boost employment for youths, and their employment levels will gradually improve as the economy will continue to recover, he said.

The surveyed urban unemployment rate is calculated based on the number of unemployed people who have participated in the employment survey in urban areas, including migrant workers in cities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Job March April Market From Employment

Recent Stories

Arthur confirms contact with former Captain Sarfra ..

Arthur confirms contact with former Captain Sarfraz Ahmed

47 minutes ago
 Govt has no plan to ban PTI: Defence Minister

Govt has no plan to ban PTI: Defence Minister

1 hour ago
 Dubai Sports Council, Barcelona Academy review bes ..

Dubai Sports Council, Barcelona Academy review best practices to scout and devel ..

2 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs12 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs12 per litre

2 hours ago
 realme C33 Celebrates Champion Moms in Heartwarmin ..

Realme C33 Celebrates Champion Moms in Heartwarming Mother’s Day Campaign

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.