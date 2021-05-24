UrduPoint.com
China's Tablet Shipments Surge In Q1

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:42 PM

China's tablet shipments surge in Q1

China's tablet computer shipments surged 67.6 percent year on year to approximately 6.25 million units in the first quarter of the year, according to an industrial report

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :China's tablet computer shipments surged 67.6 percent year on year to approximately 6.25 million units in the first quarter of the year, according to an industrial report.

Tablet shipments in China registered their highest quarterly growth since the second quarter of 2013, said the global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

The remarkable growth was due to a low base factor as supply chains in the country were hindered by the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, said Guo Tianxiang, a senior analyst with the IDC.

However, shipments were 18 percent higher than they were during the same period in 2019, the pre-epidemic level, said Guo, adding that Chinese consumer demand for tablets remains hot in the post-epidemic period.

Apple shipped approximately 2.66 million tablets in the Chinese market in the first quarter, up 103.2 percent year on year and accounting for 42.5 percent of the market share.

Huawei followed with a 24 percent market share, shipping around 1.5 million tablets in the January-March period, the data shows.

Preliminary IDC data also reveals that global tablet shipments saw outstanding growth of 55.2 percent year on year to 39.9 million units in the first quarter. Comparable growth had not been seen since the third quarter of 2013, when the tablet market grew 56.9 percent year on year.

