Open Menu

China's Telecom Sector Sees Steady Expansion In First 11 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2023 | 12:20 PM

China's telecom sector sees steady expansion in first 11 months

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) China's telecommunication industry logged steady growth in the first 11 months of 2023, driven by emerging businesses, official data showed.

The combined business revenue of firms in the sector totaled 1.55 trillion Yuan (about 218 billion U.S. Dollars) in the January-November period, rising 6.9 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

During this period, emerging sectors such as big data, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things continued to post strong performances.

China's three telecom giants -- China Telecom, China mobile and China Unicom -- saw their revenue from emerging businesses jump 20.

1 percent year on year to 332.6 billion yuan, driving up the telecom sector's total revenue by 3.8 percentage points.

Specifically, revenue from cloud computing and big data surged 39.7 percent and 43.3 percent, respectively, compared with the same period a year earlier.

Broadband internet services generated 240.4 billion yuan for China's three major telecom companies from January to November, up 8.5 percent year on year, the data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Internet Technology Business Mobile China Same January November Post From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2023

3 hours ago
 AJK-based Christian community starts preparations ..

AJK-based Christian community starts preparations to celebrate Christmas with du ..

12 hours ago
 Hyderabad; Candidates from various parties submitt ..

Hyderabad; Candidates from various parties submitted nomination papers

12 hours ago
 PM attends graduation ceremony of National Securit ..

PM attends graduation ceremony of National Security Course

13 hours ago
 Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman dis ..

Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman distributes helmets among motorcy ..

13 hours ago
The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) ..

The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar reviews law & or ..

13 hours ago
 Stock markets mixed before Christmas break as infl ..

Stock markets mixed before Christmas break as inflation cools

13 hours ago
 Ten Hag confident Man Utd will improve when big pl ..

Ten Hag confident Man Utd will improve when big players return

13 hours ago
 NPC holds cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate Chris ..

NPC holds cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam's birthday

13 hours ago
 Tariq Mehmood appointed PIO, Mubashar Tauqir assig ..

Tariq Mehmood appointed PIO, Mubashar Tauqir assigned additional charge as MD PT ..

13 hours ago
 Nisar Khuhro files nomination papers for NA-197 of ..

Nisar Khuhro files nomination papers for NA-197 of Kamber-Shahdadkot, PS-11 (Lar ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business