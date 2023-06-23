Open Menu

China's Tianjin Port Sees 8.4 Pct Growth In Foreign Trade In Jan-May

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 06:10 PM

China's Tianjin port sees 8.4 pct growth in foreign trade in Jan-May

TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :North China's Tianjin port saw its foreign trade surge by 8.4 percent year on year to 812.1 billion Yuan (about 113.1 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first five months of the year, according to Tianjin Customs.

From January to May, trade volume with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations totaled 127.08 billion yuan, up 26.4 percent year on year, and this growth rate secured the top position among the port's major trading partners.

Private enterprises contributed 448.

23 billion yuan of the total trade volume, up 23.4 percent year on year, the customs said.

The port ranked first among the country's ports in aircraft imports. A total of 46 aircraft were imported over the period, twice the number during the same period of last year, the customs said.

The port also saw increased imports of soybeans and frozen goods over the period.

It saw robust exports of automobile and auto parts, up 40.2 percent and 45.5 percent, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports China Tianjin Same January May Top Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab gov ..

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab govt submits report on May 9 vand ..

1 hour ago
 Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resou ..

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting, affirms ..

2 hours ago
 GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and ..

GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

2 hours ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling innovations, metaverse magic

2 hours ago
 New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolution ..

New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolutionise combat sports

2 hours ago
 PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

3 hours ago
Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

4 hours ago
 Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

4 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

5 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s Entrepreneurial Leaders

5 hours ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business