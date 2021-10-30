UrduPoint.com

China's Tibet Sees GDP Up 7.2 Pct In Q1-Q3

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 04:35 PM

China's Tibet sees GDP up 7.2 pct in Q1-Q3

The gross domestic product (GDP) of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region totaled 144.04 billion yuan (about 22.5 billion U.S. dollars) in the first three quarters of 2021, up 7.2 percent year on year, local authorities said Saturday

LHASA, Oct. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :The gross domestic product (GDP) of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region totaled 144.04 billion Yuan (about 22.5 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first three quarters of 2021, up 7.2 percent year on year, local authorities said Saturday.

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, the region's average GDP growth for the past two years reached 6.7 percent by the end of September, according to the regional statistics department.

The value-added output of major industrial enterprises in Tibet increased by 13.8 percent year on year during the period, up 21.9 percent from the first three quarters of 2019.

The region received 36.89 million domestic and overseas tourists in the first three quarters this year, up 15.2 percent year on year. Tourism revenue from January to September surged 26.6 percent from a year earlier to 42.4 billion yuan.

The region also saw strong consumption demand, with its retail sales of consumer goods increasing by 8.6 percent year on year to 55.88 billion yuan.

Li Fangping, the deputy head of the Tibet survey office of the National Bureau of Statistics, said Tibet's economy grew steadily between January and September with the income of locals continuing to rise.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China January September 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

EXCLUSIVE: 240,000 tourists annually, economic tie ..

EXCLUSIVE: 240,000 tourists annually, economic ties reflect strong relations wit ..

38 minutes ago
 American media carries a Pakistani detainee's firs ..

American media carries a Pakistani detainee's first public account of CIA tortur ..

43 seconds ago
 3.4m people to be vaccinated during RED campaign: ..

3.4m people to be vaccinated during RED campaign: DC

46 seconds ago
 Revenue officers hold strike

Revenue officers hold strike

47 seconds ago
 70 mln vaccinated, target achieved 2 months ahead: ..

70 mln vaccinated, target achieved 2 months ahead: Asad Umar

49 seconds ago
 DC visits fruit, vegetable market

DC visits fruit, vegetable market

51 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.