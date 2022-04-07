(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :China's time-honored trade fair, China Import and Export Fair, will hold its 131st event online from April 15 to April 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

Held since 1957, the fair is held twice a year in south China's Guangzhou City to facilitate global trade. It was held both online and offline for the first time in autumn last year.

The 10-day spring session includes online exhibitions, market match-making and cross-border e-commerce.

It will offer the 25,000-plus domestic and overseas exhibitors a variety of online services such as online showcases, business exchanges and product launches.

A specific zone showcasing products from once poverty-stricken areas will also be in place at the fair, also known as the Canton Fair, to introduce rural revitalization progresses.

No fees will be charged from participating exhibitors and cross-border e-commerce platforms, the ministry said.