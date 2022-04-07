UrduPoint.com

China's Time-honored Trade Fair To Go Online Amid COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2022 | 01:19 PM

China's time-honored trade fair to go online amid COVID-19

China's time-honored trade fair, China Import and Export Fair, will hold its 131st event online from April 15 to April 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday

BEIJING, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :China's time-honored trade fair, China Import and Export Fair, will hold its 131st event online from April 15 to April 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

Held since 1957, the fair is held twice a year in south China's Guangzhou City to facilitate global trade. It was held both online and offline for the first time in autumn last year.

The 10-day spring session includes online exhibitions, market match-making and cross-border e-commerce.

It will offer the 25,000-plus domestic and overseas exhibitors a variety of online services such as online showcases, business exchanges and product launches.

A specific zone showcasing products from once poverty-stricken areas will also be in place at the fair, also known as the Canton Fair, to introduce rural revitalization progresses.

No fees will be charged from participating exhibitors and cross-border e-commerce platforms, the ministry said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Business China Guangzhou Canton April Market Commerce Event From

Recent Stories

Ukraine seeks 'ruinous' sanctions on Russia as Eur ..

Ukraine seeks 'ruinous' sanctions on Russia as Europe hesitates

4 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif says transparent elections importan ..

Shehbaz Sharif says transparent elections important for parliament’s dignity

15 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 11,634 new community cases of ..

New Zealand reports 11,634 new community cases of COVID-19

2 minutes ago
 China renews yellow alert for thick fog

China renews yellow alert for thick fog

2 minutes ago
 Beijing Makes Representation to US Over Approval o ..

Beijing Makes Representation to US Over Approval of Patriot System Support Sale ..

2 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif hopes apex court to defend constitu ..

Shehbaz Sharif hopes apex court to defend constitution

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.