China's Top Liquor Brand Reports Profit Rise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 12:50 PM

China's leading liquor maker Kweichow Moutai saw its net profit rise about 19 percent year on year to nearly 16.6 billion yuan (about 2.6 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter of 2022

It also generated an operating revenue of about 33.1 billion yuan, an annual increase of about 18 percent, the company said in its first-quarter earnings report.

