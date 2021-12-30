UrduPoint.com

China's Trade Surplus At 287.9 Bln Yuan In November

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 05:15 PM

China's trade surplus at 287.9 bln yuan in November

China's international goods and services trade surplus stood at 287.9 billion yuan (about 45 billion U.S. dollars) in November, official data showed on Thursday

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :China's international goods and services trade surplus stood at 287.9 billion Yuan (about 45 billion U.S. Dollars) in November, official data showed on Thursday.

Last month, the country's trade income reached 2.19 trillion yuan and expenditure neared 1.

9 trillion yuan, according to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

China's income from trade in goods came in at approximately 1.98 trillion yuan, with an expenditure of nearly 1.66 trillion yuan, leading to a surplus of 320.2 billion yuan, the data showed.

Trade in services saw a deficit of 32.3 billion yuan, with the sector's income and expenditure standing at 207.5 billion yuan and 239.8 billion yuan, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange November From Billion

Recent Stories

Destitute heir of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafa ..

Destitute heir of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar demands ownership of New Deh ..

1 minute ago
 No decision yet about Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Wah ..

No decision yet about Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz: Chief Selector

21 minutes ago
 Expo in a Week: Festive environment during Christm ..

Expo in a Week: Festive environment during Christmas, New Year

22 minutes ago
 ICCI for capitalizing on Pak-Afghan bilateral trad ..

ICCI for capitalizing on Pak-Afghan bilateral trade potential

9 seconds ago
 Philippines logs 1,623 new COVID-19 cases, 133 dea ..

Philippines logs 1,623 new COVID-19 cases, 133 deaths

10 seconds ago
 Lok Virsa, heritage museum attracts large number o ..

Lok Virsa, heritage museum attracts large number of visitors

12 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.