China's international goods and services trade surplus stood at 287.9 billion yuan (about 45 billion U.S. dollars) in November, official data showed on Thursday

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :China's international goods and services trade surplus stood at 287.9 billion Yuan (about 45 billion U.S. Dollars) in November, official data showed on Thursday.

Last month, the country's trade income reached 2.19 trillion yuan and expenditure neared 1.

9 trillion yuan, according to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

China's income from trade in goods came in at approximately 1.98 trillion yuan, with an expenditure of nearly 1.66 trillion yuan, leading to a surplus of 320.2 billion yuan, the data showed.

Trade in services saw a deficit of 32.3 billion yuan, with the sector's income and expenditure standing at 207.5 billion yuan and 239.8 billion yuan, respectively.