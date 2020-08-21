UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Trade Union Allocate 554 Mln Yuan For Workers Facing Financial Crunch

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 05:41 PM

China's trade union allocate 554 mln yuan for workers facing financial crunch

The All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU) said Wednesday that a special fund of 554 million yuan (about 80.1 million U.S. dollars) has been allocated to help workers facing financial difficulties

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU) said Wednesday that a special fund of 554 million Yuan (about 80.1 million U.S. Dollars) has been allocated to help workers facing financial difficulties.

The fund would be used for families of workers in dire need and in areas that have a large population of workers, the ACFTU said in a circular.

Trade unions at local levels should enhance assistance for workers facing difficulties and support their livelihood including employment, children's education and vocational training.

The ACFTU stressed strengthening financial security and establishing a backup fund to ensure timely aid to workers.

Meanwhile, help for workers suffering from COVID-19 or affected by natural disasters should be strengthened while ensuring regular assistance is in place, the circular said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Education From Million Employment

Recent Stories

Barrister Ambreen Qureshi Denounces Baseless Smear ..

36 minutes ago

Rally calls for religious harmony during Muharram

2 minutes ago

Man electrocuted by 11,000 KV transmission wire

2 minutes ago

CPO reviews schemes for welfare of families of mar ..

2 minutes ago

Uzbekistan Railroad Staff Attacked in Northern Afg ..

2 minutes ago

Rain-wind thundershowers forecast in Sindh, Baloch ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.