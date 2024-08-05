China’s Traditional Textile Hub Showcases Opportunity For Pakistani Businesses
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 09:04 PM
Suzhou, once known as a city of textile in ancient China, has established itself as an industrial hub in China’s economic landscape
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Suzhou, once known as a city of textile in ancient China, has established itself as an industrial hub in China’s economic landscape.
This transformative image was featured during the recent Pakistan Investment and Trade Conference held jointly by the Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai and local authorities and enterprises in Suzhou, underscoring the city’s potential for Pakistan-China collaboration across various sectors.
Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai, Shehzad Ahmad Khan said Suzhou, a historic treasure nestled beside Shanghai, has emerged as a beacon of modern development and a key hub for international collaboration.
“My initial encounter with Suzhou was impressive – it stands as a testament to China’s rapid urbanization and economic strides,” remarked the Consul General adding, “Suzhou’s position as a manufacturing epicenter is undeniable, and the seamless flow of human resources between Shanghai and Suzhou underscores its strategic significance.”
According to the Suzhou Statistics Bureau, the city’s economy continued to thrive in the first half of 2024, with a gross domestic product of RMB 1.
2059 trillion, a significant increase of 6.2% year-on-year. The city’s manufacturing prowess is also evident: in the first half of 2024, Suzhou achieved a total industrial output value of RMB 2.2253 trillion, up 5.5% year-on-year, reported China Economic Net on Monday.
The Consul General further emphasized the strong synergies between Suzhou and Pakistani counterparts, particularly in the fields of textiles, renewable energy, electric vehicles and medical devices.
“We see immense potential for cooperation, whether through industry relocation, joint ventures, or foreign direct investment from China to Pakistan,” he said, adding that the existing ties between the two nations are rooted in their shared history of silk and textile production.
The Consul General further emphasized the growing importance of Pakistan as a gateway to the European Union for exports, while noting its vast market for consumer products.
The Conference culminated with a series of B2B networking sessions and individual meetings, presenting a golden opportunity for enterprises from both countries to delve into potential partnerships and discuss avenues for collaboration.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From Business
-
Senate body seek updates on budget recommendations10 hours ago
-
Wall Street strives to rebound, Tokyo soars after rout11 hours ago
-
US stocks open higher in calmer market after rout11 hours ago
-
UAF delegation visits WSU for strengthening collaborations11 hours ago
-
Over 9m tourists turn to KP in last 3 months: CM’s aide11 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal commends Huawei's collaboration to build 'Digital Future' for Pakistan12 hours ago
-
Pakistan imports 6.187MMT wheat in last two years: Tanveer Hussain12 hours ago
-
16th Food Agri Livestock Asia 2024 Exhibition from Aug 912 hours ago
-
Ex-mill sugar prices not exceeded govt’s declared limit of Rs 140 per kg: PSMA12 hours ago
-
Shafay reviews progress on CM Skill Development Programme12 hours ago
-
Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Jameel Ahmad launches NIBAF Pakistan13 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar13 hours ago