UrduPoint.com

China's Transport Investment Reaches Nearly 2.2 Trln Yuan In Jan.-Aug

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 03:14 PM

China's transport investment reaches nearly 2.2 trln yuan in Jan.-Aug

China's fixed-asset investment in the transport sector expanded to nearly 2.2 trillion yuan (about 339.22 billion U.S. dollars) in the first eight months of the year, official data showed

BEIJING, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :China's fixed-asset investment in the transport sector expanded to nearly 2.2 trillion Yuan (about 339.22 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first eight months of the year, official data showed.

The figure was up by 3.2 percent from a year ago in the same period, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Specifically, the investment in highway construction amounted to 1.6 trillion yuan, up 6 percent year on year in the January-August period, while that in the waterway sector soared 18.4 percent year on year to 91.4 billion yuan during the period.

In August alone, the country's fixed-asset investment in the transport sector reached 304.9 billion yuan, down 7.6 percent year on year, the data showed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Same August From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE announces 189 new COVID-19 cases, 287 recoveri ..

UAE announces 189 new COVID-19 cases, 287 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

19 minutes ago
 Thailand's industrial output drops 4.15 pct in Aug ..

Thailand's industrial output drops 4.15 pct in August

4 minutes ago
 Chinese coast guard busts maritime smuggling ring

Chinese coast guard busts maritime smuggling ring

4 minutes ago
 Nobel Prize in Medicine Awarded for Discoveries of ..

Nobel Prize in Medicine Awarded for Discoveries of Receptors for Temperature, To ..

4 minutes ago
 Former President of Georgia Saakashvili May Refuse ..

Former President of Georgia Saakashvili May Refuse Extradition Himself - Lawyer

4 minutes ago
 700 poultry units to be distributed in two distric ..

700 poultry units to be distributed in two districts

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.