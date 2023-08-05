Open Menu

China's Transport Investment Up 9.1 Pct In H1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2023 | 01:30 PM

China's transport investment up 9.1 pct in H1

BEIJING, Aug. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Fixed-asset investment in China's transport sector rose 9.1 percent year on year in the first half of the year (H1), data from the Ministry of Transport showed.

Total fixed-asset investment in the sector hit 1.8 trillion Yuan (about 252.04 billion U.S. Dollars) during the period, according to the ministry.

Specifically, road construction investment went up 8.9 percent year on year to 1.4 trillion yuan. Investment amounting to 93.6 billion yuan was channeled into waterway development, surging 26.7 percent from the same period last year.

In the second quarter of this year, China's fixed-asset investment in the transport sector climbed 6.5 percent over the previous year, the data showed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Road Same From Billion

Recent Stories

Imran Khan arrested after being convicted in Thosh ..

Imran Khan arrested after being convicted in Thoshakhana case

2 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marri ..

Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marriyum

11 minutes ago
 Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris str ..

Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris struggle

2 hours ago
 Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

5 hours ago
New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program lau ..

New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program launched in Switzerland

13 hours ago
 'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water t ..

'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water test in Seine postponed

14 hours ago
 Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Gro ..

Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Group's Presence in Belarus - Pen ..

14 hours ago
 US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Su ..

US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Sudan's Darfur Region - State De ..

14 hours ago
 Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians a ..

Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians as Security Threats- Migration ..

14 hours ago
 Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance ..

Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad I ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business