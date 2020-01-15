(@imziishan)

China's transportation industry expanded steadily in December 2019, an industry index showed Wednesday

The China Transportation Services Index (CTSI) stood at 175.3 points in December 2019, up 5.3 percent year on year, according to the China academy of Transportation Sciences.

The growth was slower than the 5.6-percent expansion registered in November 2019.

The index incorporates the transport volume of passengers and cargo of various transportation means such as railways, highways, waterways and civil aviation.

With 2010 as the base year and 100 points as the base points, the CTSI includes passenger transport and cargo transport as two sub-indexes.

The index for passenger transport rose 0.8 percent year on year to 164.5 points in December 2019, while that for cargo transport stood at 181.4 points, up 7.7 percent.