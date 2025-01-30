China's Urban Rail Transit Trips Up 9.5 Pct In 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 06:40 PM
The number of passenger trips operated by China's urban rail transit networks in 2024 grew by around 2.8 billion, or 9.5 percent from a year earlier, official data showed
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The number of passenger trips operated by China's urban rail transit networks in 2024 grew by around 2.8 billion, or 9.5 percent from a year earlier, official data showed.
A total of 32.
24 billion passenger trips were handled by the network last year, according to the Ministry of Transport.
By Dec. 31, 2024, the total operating length of 325 urban rail transit lines across 54 Chinese cities reached 10,945.6 kilometers.
Last year, China added 748 kilometers of new rail lines, with 18 new urban rail transit lines becoming operational.
