BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :China's used vehicle sales surged 25.95 percent year on year in May, data from the China automobile Dealers Association showed.

About 1.5 million used vehicles changed hands in the country last month, with a total transaction value of 93.

24 billion Yuan (about 13.08 billion U.S. Dollars), according to the association.

During the January-May period, around 7.24 million second-hand vehicles were traded in China, up 17.29 percent from the same period last year.

The total transaction value of these traded stood at 454.38 billion yuan, the data revealed.