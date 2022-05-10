UrduPoint.com

China's VAT Credit Refunds Exceed 800 Bln Yuan In April

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2022 | 02:33 PM

China's VAT credit refunds exceed 800 bln yuan in April

China's value-added tax (VAT) credit refunds reached 801.5 billion yuan (about 119 billion U.S. dollars) in April, official data showed Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :China's value-added tax (VAT) credit refunds reached 801.5 billion Yuan (about 119 billion U.S. Dollars) in April, official data showed Tuesday.

The refunds benefited over 1.45 million taxpayers during this period, according to the State Taxation Administration.

To improve the cash flow of enterprises, promote consumption-driven investment, and further improve the system for refunding VAT credits, China boosted its VAT credit refunds this year, with newly added credits fully refunded on a monthly basis starting from April 1.

The country's total VAT credit refunds will reach approximately 1.5 trillion yuan this year, with priority to be given to micro and small firms and the manufacturing industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China April From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Cotton futures close lower

Cotton futures close lower

57 seconds ago
 Delay in projects irks CM Balochistan

Delay in projects irks CM Balochistan

10 minutes ago
 Series of training courses in folk crafts, folk mu ..

Series of training courses in folk crafts, folk music kicks off

10 minutes ago
 Air quality healthy in Capital as air pollutants b ..

Air quality healthy in Capital as air pollutants below permissible limits

10 minutes ago
 China's five-year bioeconomy plan to focus on low- ..

China's five-year bioeconomy plan to focus on low-carbon growth, epidemic preven ..

10 minutes ago
 Punjab CM sacks AGP Ahmed Awais

Punjab CM sacks AGP Ahmed Awais

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.