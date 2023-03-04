UrduPoint.com

China's Warehouse Storage Sector Grows In February

Published March 04, 2023

China's warehouse storage sector grows in February

China's warehouse storage sector expanded in February, according to a survey jointly released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and CMST Development Co., Ltd

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :China's warehouse storage sector expanded in February, according to a survey jointly released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and CMST Development Co., Ltd.

The index tracking the sector's development stood at 56.3 percent last month, up 13.

1 percentage points from January, the survey showed.

A reading above 50 percent indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 percent reflects contraction.

Companies in the sector are upbeat about the future market because of the overall improvement in economic operation, said Wang Yong, vice president of CMST Development.

