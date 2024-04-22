Open Menu

China's Water Conservancy Investment Up In Q1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 12:50 PM

China's water conservancy investment up in Q1

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) China's investment in water conservancy facilities rose 4.4 percent year on year to 193.3 billion Yuan (about 27.2 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first quarter of this year, official data showed on Monday.

The figure was higher than the previous records of the period, Vice Minister of Water Resources Chen Min told a press conference.

China began 9,683 new water conservancy projects in the first quarter, up 33.8 percent year on year, said Chen.

In the first quarter, water conservancy projects created about 730,000 jobs nationwide, up 3.8 percent year on year, according to the ministry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Water China Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining ..

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas

46 minutes ago
 Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on thr ..

Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

4 hours ago
 FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

16 hours ago
 Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

16 hours ago
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies ..

Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..

16 hours ago
 Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

17 hours ago
 Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

18 hours ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

18 hours ago
 itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identi ..

Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Business