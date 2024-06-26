Open Menu

China's Waterway Freight Volume Up In First 5 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM

China's waterway freight volume up in first 5 months

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) China recorded a steady growth in waterway freight volume in first five months of 2024, the Ministry of Transport said Wednesday.

From January to May, approximately 3.9 billion tonnes of cargo was transported via waterways across the country, marking a 7 percent increase year on year, said Vice Minister Fu Xuyin at a press conference.

Container throughput at ports nationwide exceeded 130 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) during the period, up 8.8 percent from a year earlier, Fu said.

Fu added that building "smart ports" is a top priority for China's waterway transport development, with efforts underway to accelerate the automation of various port facilities.

Currently, the country has set up 21 container ports and 28 dry bulk ports that operate automatically.

During the first five months of this year, the country's fixed-asset investment in waterway transport reached 78.6 billion Yuan (about 11.1 billion U.S. Dollars), increasing 7.2 percent year on year and remaining at a high level, he said.

The investment has funded major infrastructure projects such as the Pinglu Canal, which is expected to strengthen connectivity between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Southeast Asian countries, according to the vice minister.

China's waterway freight volume hit an annual record high of about 9.4 billion tonnes in 2023, data from the transport ministry showed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China January May From Top Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Battin ..

Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings

50 minutes ago
 Technology is trending towards sustainability, and ..

Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the ..

1 hour ago
 Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakis ..

Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister

1 hour ago
 realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realm ..

Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

3 hours ago
 Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

3 hours ago
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark bir ..

FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in ..

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict

18 hours ago
 Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in he ..

Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave

18 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rul ..

Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business