China's Weekly Agricultural Product Prices Up June 2-8

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023

China's weekly agricultural product prices up June 2-8

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products increased during the week from June 2 to 8, data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs shows.

The China farm produce wholesale price index stood at 122.31 during the period, up 0.28 points from the previous week and rising 3.65 points year on year, according to the ministry.

The average wholesale price of pork, China's staple meat, edged down 0.7 percent week on week, a fall of 9.7 percent from the same period in 2022. The figure for eggs went down 0.

3 percent week on week, a fall of 1.6 percent year on year, the data reveals.

In the same period, the average wholesale price of 19 key types of vegetable tracked by the government edged up 0.3 percent from the previous week, while that for six key types of fruit rose 1.9 percent week on week.

The wholesale price index is compiled based on data from over 200 agricultural wholesale markets. It is updated daily based on the weighted average of price indices for goods, including vegetables, fruit, and aquatic and livestock products.

