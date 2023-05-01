UrduPoint.com

China's Weekly Coastal Bulk Freight Index Declines

Published May 01, 2023

SHANGHAI, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :China's coastal bulk freight index went down in the week ending on April 28, 2023, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE).

The composite index for coastal bulk freight fell 1.

7 percent week on week to 1,072.5, said the SSE.

The coal sub-index went down 2.4 percent to 1,069.84, SSE data showed.

The SSE initiated the index in 2001, under the guidance of the Ministry of Transport, to reflect the fluctuations of the Chinese coastal transport market.

