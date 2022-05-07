China's coastal bulk freight index edged up in the week ending Friday, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE)

SHANGHAI, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :China's coastal bulk freight index edged up in the week ending Friday, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE).

The composite index for coastal bulk freight gained 1.

5 percent week on week to 1,084.95, said the SSE.

The coal sub-index rose 2.3 percent to 1,082.83.

The SSE initiated the index in 2001 under the guidance of the Ministry of Transport to reflect the fluctuations of the Chinese coastal transport market.