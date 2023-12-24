(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) China's coastal bulk freight index increased during the week ending on Dec. 22, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE).

The composite index for coastal bulk freight rose 2.

2 percent week on week to 1,187.71, the SSE said.

The coal sub-index increased 2.7 percent to 1,230.87, SSE data showed.

The SSE initiated the index in 2001, under the guidance of the Ministry of Transport, to reflect fluctuations in the Chinese coastal transport market.