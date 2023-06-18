SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :China's coastal bulk freight index went down in the week ending on June 16, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE).

The composite index for coastal bulk freight fell 0.

4 percent week on week to 948.23, the SSE said.

According to the data, the coal sub-index went down 0.5 percent to 907.76.

The SSE initiated the index in 2001, under the guidance of the Ministry of Transport, to reflect fluctuations in the Chinese coastal transport market.