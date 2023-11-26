(@FahadShabbir)

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) China's coastal bulk freight index increased during the week ending on Nov. 24, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE).

The composite index for coastal bulk freight rose 2.4 percent week on week to 1,063.16, the SSE said.

According to the data, the coal sub-index increased 2.8 percent to 1,065.79.

The figure for crude oil edged up 0.4 percent to 1,621.07, while that for refined oil stood at 1,525.18, up 2.8 percent from the previous week.

The SSE initiated the index in 2001 under the guidance of the Ministry of Transport to reflect fluctuations in the Chinese coastal transport market.