China's Weekly Export Container Shipping Index Edges Down

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2022 | 01:00 PM

SHANGHAI, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :China's index of export container transport edged down in the week ending Friday, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) went down 1.3 percent to 3,056.98, according to the exchange.

The sub-index for the Persian Gulf/Red Sea service posted the biggest slump of 6.7 percent week on week.

Bucking the trend, the sub-reading for the South America service led the rise with a week-on-week uptick of 1.3 percent.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.

