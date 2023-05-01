UrduPoint.com

China's Weekly Export Container Shipping Index Up

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2023

SHANGHAI, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :China's index of export container transport increased in the week ending on April 28, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) went up 3.2 percent to 964.49 from the previous week, according to the exchange.

The sub-index for the west coast America service led the increase with a week-on-week gain of 6.9 percent.

Bucking the trend, the sub-reading for South Africa service fell 1.7 percent from a week earlier.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.

