SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :China's index of export container transport rose in the week ending on June 16, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) went up 0.6 percent from the previous week to 926.63, the shipping exchange said.

The sub-index for the West East Africa service registered an increase of 3.2 percent week on week.

Bucking the trend, the sub-reading for the Japan service fell by 1.7 percent from a week earlier.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.