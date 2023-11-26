SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) China's export container shipping index increased in the week ending Nov. 24, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The Exchange added that the average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) rose 0.5 percent from the previous week to 876.74.

The sub-index for the Korea service registered the biggest week-on-week rise of 4 percent.

Bucking the trend, the sub-reading for the Mediterranean service logged the sharpest decrease of 0.9 percent from one week earlier.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates at Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes globally, based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.