UrduPoint.com

China's Weekly Farm Produce Wholesale Prices Down

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2023 | 02:10 PM

China's weekly farm produce wholesale prices down

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The wholesale prices of China's farm produce dropped in the week from May 12 to 18, data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs showed.

During the period, the China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 123.51, down 1.02 points from the previous week and decreasing by 1.53 points from the same period last year, according to the ministry.

The average price of pork, a staple meat in China, fell 0.7 percent week on week to 19.43 Yuan (about 2.

76 U.S. Dollars) per kg. The figure was 4.1 percent lower year on year.

The average wholesale price of 19 key vegetables tracked by the government dropped by 2 percent week on week, while that for six key types of fruits rose 2.1 percent on a weekly basis, the data revealed.

The wholesale price index is compiled based on data from over 200 agricultural wholesale markets. It is updated daily based on the weighted average of price indices for goods including vegetables, fruits, aquatic products, and livestock products.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Agriculture Same Price May Market From Government

Recent Stories

UAE national Jiu-Jitsu team wins 20 medals at Thai ..

UAE national Jiu-Jitsu team wins 20 medals at Thailand Open Grand Prix

27 minutes ago
 Govt committed to ensure equitable distribution of ..

Govt committed to ensure equitable distribution of resources: Dar

40 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's interim bail extended, Bushra Bibi gr ..

Imran Khan's interim bail extended, Bushra Bibi granted bail

43 minutes ago
 EDGE acquires majority stake in MARS Robotics

EDGE acquires majority stake in MARS Robotics

57 minutes ago
 CBUAE removes board of directors of insurance comp ..

CBUAE removes board of directors of insurance company

57 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal to address protest gathering in Bagh to ..

FM Bilawal to address protest gathering in Bagh today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.