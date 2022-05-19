China's road logistics price index continued its growth streak last week amid the country's efforts to safeguard logistics and production activities, industrial data showed

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :China's road logistics price index continued its growth streak last week amid the country's efforts to safeguard logistics and production activities, industrial data showed.

The index stood at 1,039.44 points in the week ending on May 13, up 1.

23 percent from the previous week, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

The demand for road logistics logged steady growth in the period, while the supply of transport capacity was generally stable, according to the federation. It predicted that the index might remain stable or drop slightly in the future.