China's Weekly Road Logistics Price Index Up

China's road logistics price index went up last week, industrial data showed

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :China's road logistics price index went up last week, industrial data showed.

The index stood at 1,026.76 points in the week ending on May 6, up 1.3 percent from the previous week, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

The demand for road logistics slightly decreased in the period, while the supply of transport capacity also dropped mildly, according to the federation.

It predicted that the index might see a slight fall in the future.

