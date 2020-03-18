(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ):China's yuan funds outstanding for foreign exchange continued to decline in February, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The funds stood at 21.22 trillion yuan (about 3.02 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of last month, down by 12.5 billion yuan from January, according to the People's Bank of China.

As the Chinese yuan is not freely convertible under the capital account, the central bank has to purchase foreign currency generated by a trade surplus and foreign investment in the country, adding funds to the money market.

Such funds are an important indicator of cross-border foreign capital flows and domestic yuan liquidity. A similar measure of capital flow, the foreign exchange reserves came in at 3.1067 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of February, down by 1.2 billion dollars, or 0.04 percent, from the beginning of 2020, official data showed.