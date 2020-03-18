UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Yuan Funds Outstanding For Forex Decline In February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:17 PM

China's yuan funds outstanding for forex decline in February

China's yuan funds outstanding for foreign exchange continued to decline in February, central bank data showed Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ):China's yuan funds outstanding for foreign exchange continued to decline in February, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The funds stood at 21.22 trillion yuan (about 3.02 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of last month, down by 12.5 billion yuan from January, according to the People's Bank of China.

As the Chinese yuan is not freely convertible under the capital account, the central bank has to purchase foreign currency generated by a trade surplus and foreign investment in the country, adding funds to the money market.

Such funds are an important indicator of cross-border foreign capital flows and domestic yuan liquidity. A similar measure of capital flow, the foreign exchange reserves came in at 3.1067 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of February, down by 1.2 billion dollars, or 0.04 percent, from the beginning of 2020, official data showed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Bank Money January February 2020 Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy issues 2,523 new licences in March

5 minutes ago

Polish Prime Minister's Office Not Ruling Out Pres ..

1 minute ago

DIFC confirms appointment of DEWS supervisory boar ..

20 minutes ago

Suspects who tortured Maulana Nasir Madni arrested

27 minutes ago

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approves Rs ..

2 minutes ago

Palestine tightens movement restriction amid coron ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.